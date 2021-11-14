To the Editor:
The best news I have heard in months just came in the form of a federal judge overruling Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in our public schools.
Finally, Killeen ISD is free to bring universal masking to our schools.
My three great-grandkids have been waiting to be able to attend school in person. It has not been safe for them. And children with disabilities will not longer be denied the benefits of public school programs and services to which they are entitled.
They too, will be able to attend school without endangering their own health to do so.
It should never have had to come to this. Gov. Abbott was wrong from the get go.
May we all now agree that universal masking in schools allows everyone access to a Free and Appropriate Public Education (FAPE). This is federal law. It is time for Texas to follow the law.
And now it is up to the KISD school board and Dr. (John) Craft to implement universal mask wearing at all campuses.
I urge them to move quickly and decisively. KISD staff and children and their families may soon rest easier.
Masks work!
They stop the spread of potential infection and keep each person’s spittle in their own mask.
With the flu season upon us, masking up will also mitigate the spread of colds and flu this winter.
Let’s come together and give three cheers for good health, as we celebrate the holidays.
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
You ma'am are disgusting child abuser. You will NOT mask my Grandlchildren one of which is disabled and has NOT been denied an education because of not being forced to mask by child abusers like you. INFACT he enjoyed being able to go to school and breathe fresh air. BOTH of my grandsons kept getting rashes on their poor little faces when they were forced to wear mask by child abusers like you. HOW DARE YOU DEMAND OTHER PEOPLES CHILDREN BE FORCEFULLY MASKED.
