To the Editor:
Single-member districts are needed to ensure our growing community has representation that understands and reflects the diverse demographics. The COVID pandemic magnified many factors that affect the educational outcomes, lack of transparency or operations, the value and safety for staff and students, poor interactions with parents and guardians, and a general lack of trust.
It appears the district is supportive of the single-member district initiative. A recent update from Dr. John Craft, KISD superintendent, indicated that legal counsel is working to procure an independent district demographic study to determine if the demographics support the creation of single-member districts.
The current at-large system does not provide elected board members who understand the various communities’ unique social and economic dynamics they are elected to serve.
Most board members do not live in these areas, and they have not established a pattern of interacting with the community. They have varying perspectives on accountability and transparency related to operations and policies.
This system of governance does not serve the community well and can be responsible for the lack of confidence and poor interactions from parents and guardians.
The future of the education system will require accountability and more transparency.
Single-member districts will provide elected leaders from the various communities who will voice their specific educational concerns. The communities will have a familiar person to interact with for their problems.
Philemon Brown
Leon Burch
Board members
Community Hands of Central Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.