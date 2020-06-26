To the Editor:
William Cullen Bryant said, “Truth crushed to the earth shall rise again.” His quote describes the intentional miseducation that has occurred and placed us at the crossroads of existence that is fraught with deception and mistruths.
The greatest mistruth perpetuated is that God made distinctive differences in His creation of people with one group that believe they are superior based on race.
This false belief was adopted and utilized to sanction and legitimize the enslavement of humans. The system of racism and white supremacy that was used as the structure for the founding documents that created these disparate social inequities that impact every aspect of Black life.
The process of chattel slavery would be called, America’s Greatest Sin and this have left many wondering how to reconcile the values espoused in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution so that all people can realize this reality of existence.
People are protesting during this pandemic to address the current social inequities and the system of racism and white supremacy. This system is deeply rooted in every category of living in Bell County and the State of Texas. The data produced from this system is undisputable and is not new. It is now the catalyst for organizations and individuals that advocate for this system to be dismantled.
The Juneteenth holiday provided the inspiration for the Community Hands of Central Texas to examine the current systems in place that fostered the current quality of life in Central Texas.
After examination, we must establish a new trajectory for living our best lives that is free from the institutional and individual racism that caused these problems. We acknowledge this will be an uncomfortable process and we strongly believe the benefits of this process far outweigh the temporary discomfort that may be experienced.
With that in mind, we offer the following actionable items for this new trajectory. The most practical process is to create a Central Texas Task Force that will consist of community members and individuals from the areas of education, medical, religion, military, business, law enforcement, social services and agriculture to review the disparities associated with the quality of life of Central Texans and make recommendations to the appropriate city and county officials.
Suggested items to be explored by this task force could be the establishment of single-member school board districts and city councils, economic empowerment zones, recreational programs and job opportunities, community engagement council, creation of an Ecumenical Social Justice Resource, explore the benefits of a Police Oversight Committee, Community Garden Cooperatives, Cash Bail Reform, Affordable Housing opportunities. These are a few suggestions and more could emerge when our creative community, business and organizational leaders come together. The cooperation and partnership with our local colleges and universities will be encouraged.
This moment requires us to look at ourselves and examine those systems that have created the current conditions and patterns of living in our community and formulate a new strategy for a fair and equitable new normal for Central Texas.
Philemon Brown
Leon Burch
Community Hands of Central Texas board members
