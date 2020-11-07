To the Editor:
Fort Hood and the Killeen Independent School District (KISD) are the two largest employers in Killeen and they have toxic organizational cultures. The convergence of these two cultures occurred when military leaders gave a Letter of Reprimand to Mrs. Mikhail Gray based on a call from Nancy Duran, a highly-placed KISD employee. These same military leaders gave Staff Sgt. Gray an illegal order not to contact her elected leaders. Some in the community find these actions unbelievable while others offer a variety of responses in an attempt to rationalize this action.
What could have been a teachable moment has become yet another symptom of the larger systemic issues within KISD and Fort Hood.
What makes these actions by Mrs. Duran and Mrs. (Taina0 Maya most despicable is that Superintendent John Craft and other members of his leadership team knew it was going on and yet took no action to stop it. This sets the standard for continued bad behavior.
Organizational cultures are developed and sustained directly through the actions of the leader.
The Army recognized this with the murder of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and the other soldiers whot were killed this year by relieving Maj. Gen. Efflandt of his command.
The new commanding general is taking steps to change the leadership culture of the organization. Fort Hood has to make significant changes to improve its leadership culture.
What will KISD leadership do make meaningful changes to address the long-standing systemic issues within the district. Will Dr. Craft resign? Will the Trustees change their current practice of acquiescence to the superintendent and advocate for meaningful policy change that will improve the culture of KISD and promote maximum learning for each student?
Rev. Philemon Brown
Community Hands of Central Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.