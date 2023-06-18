To the Editor:
To the Editor:
The preamble for the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” did not yield full equality for enslaved Africans as they were considered property.
The 14th Amendment to the Constitution changed the trajectory of Africans by granting equal protection under the law. Even with this, it was a struggle to realize this, given the sentiments of the time.
The last legislative session has led initiatives to banish Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, remove African American History, and ban books. These actions were all to demolish what they perceived as woke initiatives and received local and national support that is reminiscent of the events that occurred during Reconstruction.
Fort Hood’s Freedom Fest missed an opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth and its significance. Changing the name of the post to remove the lingering Confederate influence sustained through the tenets of the Lost Cause will not change hearts unless meaningful actions are implemented to create an understanding of how the system of chattel slavery negatively impacted descendants of Africa.
The effects of the Lost Cause on history have produced denial and misinformation that inform many people’s thoughts about this. Local municipalities are uncomfortable with large-scale support of Juneteenth, as they are about other holidays. These leaders need to realize that the principles of liberty and justice for all people transcend human dimensions. It will take courageous leaders to do this.
I remain hopeful that things will improve. The late segregationist governor of Alabama, George Wallace, renounced his segregationist views and asked for forgiveness. When Juneteenth is understood and why it is celebrated, it can offer a shift in perspective and be appropriately placed in America’s celebrations.
Philemon Brown
Board Member
Community Hands of Central Texas
