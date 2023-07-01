To the Editor:
This letter is concerning the article in the Our Texas of KDH Friday June 23 — “Making a Mark-Graffiti at the Conder Skate Park.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
This letter is concerning the article in the Our Texas of KDH Friday June 23 — “Making a Mark-Graffiti at the Conder Skate Park.”
I was advised by a city employee on a phone call 6-23-23 this was approved by the city of Killeen as long as the graffiti isn’t profanity.
Let’s see, the slogan “Beautify Killeen” this doesn’t really beautify.
Then what message does this send to our younger generation? The appearance of the opossum with a knife?
The opossum is a good creature for our environment, that eats bugs and does not carry rabies.
This graffiti picture gives me the impression of hatred, meanness, violence and more.
So just because it isn’t profanity it is OK to display this type of graphic display?
This sure isn’t the direction I want to see Killeen going.
Becky Bennett
Lifetime Killeen resident
(1) comment
I see no problem with graffiti in designated places with some guide lines, Stop being a Karen
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.