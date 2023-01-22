To the Editor:
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, I witnessed the demolition of the old downtown water tower. Why be concerned, one might ask?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, I witnessed the demolition of the old downtown water tower. Why be concerned, one might ask?
Not withstanding that this particular landmark had been a guidepost in the community since the 1940s, more recently it acknowledged the fact that in 1991 the Killeen Kangaroos won the State Football Championship — a feat yet to be duplicated.
Exceptional athletic accomplishments are regularly displayed on banners, billboards and yes, even water towers. This is not uncommon in communities where students excel. Rather a sense of pride, in which the entire community can share.
The decision to tear it down did not address this nor the historical significance.
A response from the city manager’s office, simply put, was that the demolition was an approved project in the Capital Improvements Budget for Fiscal Year 2022. Also, that it presented safety concerns — oh, and yes, that there was some infrastructure that needed to be removed right before the demolition.
My question is that if it was such a safety concern, then why did they have to make it unsafe before removing it? Other questions:
Was the Killeen Area Heritage Association notified?
Was the newly city-appointed Downtown Preservation Director even hired at this time? I’m sure she’d know that old water towers notably give character to an area and would further enhance the “Old Downtown” appearance they aim for. Examples: Belton and Salado.
Why didn’t the city manager and City Council bring this up as a single issue — by itself — to the public and Killeen historical/preservation group for suggestions on possible fundraiser event(s) — thinking outside the box — instead of grouping it obscurely with all “Capital Improvements”?
Why doesn’t anyone on the City Council and upper City Management take into consideration the feelings of the descendants of the founding families of Killeen?
I would venture to say, if their child/grandchild were part of the 1991 Killeen High School class, they might think differently about destroying a piece of Killeen history.
Oh, lest I forget to mention. This football team won State right after the Luby’s massacre. They put it all out there and succeeded! They uplifted Killeen at this most tragic time — the largest mass killing in America.
We regularly note the massacre — why not this positive achievement?
It would have been nice to have at least let us take a final picture around the tower for one priceless memory.
Final thought/suggestion: I would strongly encourage anyone dealing in local government where you were NOT raised YET YOU REPRESENT — to do your homework! Research and read the fine print BEFORE you destroy a piece of their history.
Let the locals at least have a say about their home!
Debbie Edwards
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.