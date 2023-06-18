To the Editor:
I’m back. I lived in Killeen in the ’50s and ’60s. As little as Killeen was then, I loved living here. I was a child. My husband lived in Killeen as well and feels the same way.
We moved back to take care of my mother until she passed away. We bought a home and have been here since 2019.
Yes, it has changed and quite a lot.
I get my husband to drive here because the traffic is so bad. There are quite a few accidents in Killeen.
I did see something mentioned in the newspaper about Killeen being like number 10 in Texas for bad driving. Sad.
Also crime is rampant here. That is sad as well.
I want to enjoy Killeen again. Some changes need to be made. Maybe our new leaders can help with that.
Vickie Cloud
Killeen
