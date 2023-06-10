As Pet Appreciation Week winds down, we can all honor the human-animal bond by supporting our local animal shelter. Local animal shelters play a pivotal role in our communities, tirelessly caring for homeless animals and providing them with shelter, medical aid, and the chance for a better life. These shelters are powered by devoted volunteers and staff members working selflessly to advance animal welfare.
Shelters need the help, too. Many people think the ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States are national offices for local shelters. They aren’t, despite the similar names, and these national organizations spend more on raising funds than on grants to local shelters. Recent research found that the ASPCA is sitting on over $500 million in assets and yet only gives around 2 percent of its budget to pet shelters.
This Pet Appreciation Week, consider volunteering your time, donating essential supplies, or even adopting a pet in need. Small things can make a big difference in the life of a pet in need of a home.
