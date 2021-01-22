To the Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the citizens who took the time to exercise their right to vote, not only on Nov. 3 but in the runoff election on Dec. 19, 2020, to select me to be their voice on the Harker Heights City Council.
I appreciate the confidence all of you have in me that will allow me to pursue what is in the best interest of our beautiful city while we move forward toward excellence.
I especially want to thank the many businesses and individuals who endorsed me, and my hard-working election team who provided me guidance and support.
I was fortunate to have the support of my family, friends and a large array of endorsers, including the past and present mayors and council members of Central Texas.
Consequently, for all who did not make me their choice at the election polls, I thank you, too, for being a part of our democratic process. We have always been in this together and together we will make our city “The Bright Star of Texas”.
Although I am both moved and thrilled by your assistance in winning the election, the true objective throughout this campaign was always to consider what is best for our community and for each and every citizen. Therefore, I do not express gratitude to you for myself, but for your dedication to making our city a safer, healthier and exceptional place to live.
Lastly, During the next 2½ years as a Harker Heights City Council member, I will focus on my campaign priorities as well as working to move our city closer to an exemplary status. Thank you again for having confidence in me.
Lynda Nash
Harker Heights City Council Place 4
