To the Editor:
I was troubled when I read the recent article concerning Manor Middle School and the interpretation of the staff’s description of KISD District Policy COVID-19 protocols.
For those that want to understand our COVID Public Health Policy, it is explained on our website, and let it be known to all that COVID-19 protocols are practiced by staff and students daily.
I know firsthand the measures our campuses are making in the prevention of the spread of the virus every day. It is taxing on the minds and souls of our staff but necessary for the safety of the students.
Specifically speaking, Manor Middle School has had only one confirmed positive case to date and the staff was wrenched emotionally when it occurred.
The upcoming week of holiday time off will give you, the parents and guardians, a turn to work diligently to practice protocols at home to keep your family and student safe. The goal is to return to school virus free.
Please understand that limiting the number of guests at mealtime, limiting outings and even limiting retail shopping with your student may be necessary to return safely and virus free.
This may be a time to choose outdoor activities that have social distancing availability. Decorating homes and yards. Raking leaves or playing sports. Reading a great book or walking a pet.
One great activity everyone could do is writing a “Thank You” email to the educator of your student letting them know how much their hard work is appreciated during this time of evolving education.
A simple “Thank You” letting them know how much you appreciate them keeping your child safe all this time.
This is a time of understanding that we are all working to a common goal: Safety for the student.
There are 27,000 students coming to our campuses daily. We want those students to be able to continue all season long and if everyone does their job and practices safe protocols, KISD will remain a safe district and continue in person education which many parents believe is in the best interest of the mental well-being of their student.
Be safe and have a Happy Thanksgiving
JoAnn Purser
KISD board president
Killeen
