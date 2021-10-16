To the Editor:
After weeks of emails to the KISD school board from myself and many others, and after two rallies at two recent school board meetings with multiple parents, teachers, and local leaders, including a pastor and a doctor from the Killeen Free Clinic, speaking in favor of universal masking, it would seem our pleas for action to protect our children, and teachers and the families of students, continue to fall on deaf ears.
I will keep picketing the KISD administrations offices every Monday morning, as I have done since the first day of school. My homemade signs remind Dr. Craft that he needs to act boldly and not sit on his hands. A few weeks ago, I asked him to please wear a mask to model this behavior for both staff and students. His response: “ No, I’m good.”
I wonder if Dr. Craft really understands that effective leaders lead by example and don’t expect others to do something they are unwilling to do themselves.
Some suggest I should quit and just give it up. With the exception of Trustee Brett Williams, the school board and Dr. Craft are choosing to put our kids at risk for contracting COVID. They are afraid of Gov. Abbott and Ken Paxton’s threats of fines and lawsuits.
What they should be more concerned about is saving lives and keeping kids safe and stopping the spread of the delta variant, so our schools and classroom remain open.
And they should be looking at how the federal government is viewing the governor’s ban on mask mandates. The U.S. Department of Education Office recognizes that children with disabilities and those with serious underlying health issues are being discriminated against. I am hopeful that the TEA will soon be investigated for “preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities.”
This news is encouraging, but the clock is ticking and we are running out of time. Shame on Greg Abbott for putting our youngest and most vulnerable children in harm’s way. And shame on KISD’s superintendent and school board for their cowardice. Doing the right thing is not always an easy path. Dr. Craft is paid big bucks to make hard decisions. He and the trustees need to have the courage shown by two Central Texas female superintendents who did not hesitate or fold under pressure. Susan Kincannon of Waco ISD and Stephanie S. Elizalde of Austin ISD are my sheroes!
KISD: What are you waiting for? Follow the science, not a governor with no medical or scientific background. Listen to the CDC, not a governor who puts his personal, political ambitions above the safety of our children and staff members that support and serve them.
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
