Nolanville reader concerned about lack of responsibility amid outbreak
To the Editor:
I really wanted to be wrong about the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. I was willing to be mocked and laughed at, if the virus slowed and disappeared this summer.
I’ve been warning friends and family not to let down their guard or Texas will be overrun with the coronavirus. I begged everyone to wear a mask, keep 6 feet of separation and forgo gatherings.
In March, my wife and I began sheltering in place. In May, when others were gathering on Memorial Day, we said, “Don’t do it!” In June, we further postponed vision and dental appointments, and our last haircuts were in February.
Alarming July numbers of COVID are exploding in Bell County and throughout Texas. What will it take to force the careless and the selfish among us to be more responsible? It’s time for everyone to drop their differences, dump their politics and wear a mask in public, AT ALL TIMES!
The failure of leadership during this pandemic has been widespread. Our president and Governor Abbott squandered windows of opportunity to slow this virus and keep the curve flattened.
Just two weeks ago, our own county judge and commissioners lacked the courage to require face masks to protect us. Only Killeen Mayor Segarra was bold. His example is what we need from all our elected leaders: decisive, united, consistent requirements to combat the coronavirus!
I stay home and social distance with a mask on, to protect you and me. Won’t you please do the same?
This is not a conservative or liberal concern about rights and freedoms. This is a human concern about life, death and survival. Together, we beat this virus with loving kindness and mutual respect.
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
