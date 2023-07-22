To the Editor:
An Open Letter to the Bell County Commissioners Court:
What has happened to our Bell County Commissioners Court? Each of your meeting notices clearly states: “Notice is also given that, in accordance with the Commissioner’s Court Meeting Rules and Protocols, any person may offer comments to the Commissioner’s Court at this meeting on any item listed on the agenda.”
Any commissioner or citizen may place an item on the agenda, following court procedure, and any citizen may speak for or against an agenda item simply by signing up prior to the meeting.
However, this past March the Court decided it didn’t want to hear anymore from citizens regarding removal of the Confederate soldier statue from the courthouse grounds. So you added a rule that, in order to be discussed, an agenda item must receive a motion to approve and a second.
Since Commissioner (Louie) Minor was the only minority on the Court and the only Commissioner willing to discuss removing the statue, this meant he could make a motion to approve the agenda item for statue removal, but without a second from another Commissioner, it would not be considered and no one on the Court or in the public would be allowed to speak on the item.
The Court effectively shut down citizen free speech on any item you did not want to address.
When my wife, Irene Andrews, and I submitted a proclamation to the June 5 agenda asking that the Court proclaim June as Pride Month in Bell County, this item did not receive a second to Commissioner Minor’s motion.
Judge Blackburn announced that the item was removed and, therefore, there would be “no further action or discussion of the item by either the court or the members of the public.”
We citizens who had signed up were not allowed to speak. But at the end of the meeting, even though Judge Blackburn had said there would be no further discussion of this agenda item, Commissioner Louie Minor announced his support of the proclamation and said “bigotry ruled today.”
Then Commissioner Whitson was allowed to call LGBT residents “sinners” and tell us pride was also a sin in order to justify why he didn’t second the motion. Next, Judge Blackburn announced his position “against that lifestyle” and said “he couldn’t celebrate it” (although the proclamation did not ask for celebration). Commissioner Whitson later appeared on a local Christian podcast where he bragged to the host about stopping this proclamation and associated the LGBT community with sex traffickers and groomers — an accusation that has no factual backup but is often used to demonize our community.
I wish you had just listened to us and then voted. But you refused to listen and then publicly demeaned us.
You not only effectively shut down any public discussion on the Pride proclamation, you also violated your own Rules of Procedure, Conduct and Decorum. The LGBT community was most definitely demeaned by members of the Bell County Commissioners Court on that day.
Next, because Commissioner Minor hung Pride and Juneteenth flags in his office courthouse window in June, the Court revised their Building and Ground Use Policy to disallow any flags on Bell County property other than the U.S., Texas and Bell County flags. However, the Confederate statue on courthouse grounds includes a Confederate flag.
So Minor placed an item on the July 17 Court agenda to “consider removing the Confederate monument for noncompliance with the updated Building and Ground Use Policy.”
At the meeting, he moved to approve the motion but no other member of the Court seconded his motion and the item was removed. Not only was Commissioner Minor effectively silenced, so were the 22 citizens who showed up for the meeting and signed up to speak on the issue. This is how authoritarian countries shut down public input and “disappear” citizens. ...
I want to remind the Court that you represent all the residents of Bell County. All of us. Not just those who voted for you, and those who agree with your opinions and religious beliefs, and those of your political persuasion. All of us.
I ask that the Court reinstate the public’s right to comment on items appearing on the Court’s meeting agenda. Public input provides the Court with more information and a broader perspective prior to making decisions that will affect all of the citizens of Bell County.
Please listen to the people you represent before you vote.
Respectfully submitted,
Joan Hinshaw
Nolanville
Louie Minor is a disgrace and needs to be removed from office.
