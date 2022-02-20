To the Editor:
The Texas primary election began on Monday. But the Bell County early voting turnout results for the first five days is embarrassing!
Why the dismal turnout?
Go ahead. Name any number of excuses. None hold water in my book. Make the effort to go vote. You will be glad you did!
This is your opportunity to choose who you want for your political party’s candidates who will then face one candidate from the other party in the November General Election.
They will compete for important leadership positions in local, state and national government, from Congress to state government seats from the governor on down.
Judges who will serve in our state and regional courts are on the ballot. Bell County commissioners and judges and a Justice of the Peace are also on the ballot.
So what are you waiting for? Get off the couch.
Do your research. And when you get ready to go vote, remember, you will need to request either a Democratic or Republican ballot to vote on, because that’s what you do for the primary.
Voting is not just a choice; it is the responsibility of every citizen to participate in our democracy.
The concerted national and Texas effort to continually discourage and disenfranchise voters is real.
Texas Senate Bill 1 is a prime example of voter suppression. SB1 makes it harder to vote, especially for those needing to vote by mail who are elderly or disabled.
But don’t let that stop you from voting.
Show up! Go vote now!
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
(1) comment
Exactly who is being stopped from voting? Oh I know, the cheaters, the dead, and the illegal voters. That's who!!!
Yes do your research, the demoncrats are communists and are trying their hardest to make this country look like the s***hole countries around the world. Look what the communist dementia pedophile in the Peoples House is doing to this Country.
Ignore the constitution, break any law you choose, impose unreasonable usless and ineffective MANDATES, just DO as YOU see fit! SHEEP only bleat, they never unite in opposition or stand for THEMSELVES, they take anything you dish out, as LONG as you keep dishing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.