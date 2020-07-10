To the Editor:
I don’t know who came up with the idea of closing Fort Hood but they are either out of their mind or just want publicity.
Do they realize that if Fort Hood was to be closed how many people would lose their jobs, and as a result a lot of businesses would have to shut down?
I hope no one is seriously considering closing Fort Hood down.
Leona Parmer
Nolanville
