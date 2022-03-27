To the Editor:
The Bell County Elections Commission met this past Tuesday to hear after action reports from interim Election Administrator Shay Luedeke. As Elections Coordinator for the Bell County Democrats, I also gave a report to this committee outlining the problems election judges and clerks encountered and offered recommendations.
Vote sites with no running water or restrooms are unacceptable and should be replaced immediately. And sites where these and other basic amenities are available but inconvenient to access should also be changed when possible. The problem is finding more suitable locations. The County must do more to actively search for and secure contracts with building owners.
This is where local businesses and citizens could really help.
If you own a building or attend a church or have access to a space that could be used by the County for Election Days, they need to hear from you! (Call Bell County Elections office at 254-933-5774).
They need at least a two year contract which amounts to committing 4 to 6 days total that a space would be needed for holding various election day voting: one day in the months of November and March and possible May if there is a runoff election for a Primary within a two year period.
Another way the public can help support their County Elections is by stepping up to be election workers. Both the Democratic and Republican parties are seeking the help of younger, friendly, teachable, and tech savvy citizens. The two political parties are responsible for filling these positions. Training is provided and workers are paid for hours worked.
Let’s work together to bring Bell County voters the best possible service at the polls and give our election workers facilities that respect their needs for adequate space, lighting, and access to restrooms and other necessary amenities. Safe and accessible vote sites are a win win for all concerned!
To work on a Republican Election team email: belltxgop@gmail.com
To work with a Democratic election team, contact me at
BCDelectioncoordinator@hotmail.com and let’s do this!
Thank you.
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
