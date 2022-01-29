To the Editor:
Back in August, at the beginning of the school year, I spoke to the Killeen ISD school board during the public forum warning them that their inaction was irresponsible and inexcusable.
Five months later, the omicron variant is raging and sickening our teachers, support staff and children in KISD at alarming rates. Bell County has raised the alarm bells and we are currently still on code RED. Level 1 is the highest threat level, meaning there is “severe uncontrolled community transmission.”
But have KISD Board Trustees and Dr. Craft done anything different to address this severe uncontrolled spread of infection? No! They have not discussed or considered new restrictions to address overcrowded hallways.
They have not addressed social distancing or revisited the possibility of even mandating masks for a few weeks. It’s not even on the meeting agendas.
They still do not report the ACTUAL levels of infection because they refuse to report ALL COVID tests and the total number of staff and students who are reporting they are absent due to COVID! This district would have shut down by now, were they being honest with the public.
Instead, we are reaping the consequences of this school board’s continued inaction. Another KISD teacher has died from COVID. A second teacher is fighting for her life, having contracted COVID while teaching.
I was shocked to discover that the KISD school board and Dr. Craft have never held a workshop this entire school year. The function of a board calling for a workshop is to be able to discuss issues and to bring in experts to inform board members so they are prepared and equipped to address a crisis, such as this pandemic. This dereliction of duty is shameful and it is costing lives.
It’s time parents call out these trustees and Dr. Craft who are supposed to work for us. They are supposed to put our children first.
When the house your children are in is burning down, you don’t stand around! You take immediate action.
SOS, KISD. SOS. Shut Our Schools! Stop Omicron’s Spread. If this district won’t take action, staff and students need to get out of the burning building and save themselves!
Irene Andrews
Texas Silver-Haired Legislator
Precinct Chair 111
Nolanville
