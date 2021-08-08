To the Editor:
Here we go again. Only this time, it’s the highly contagious delta variant infecting the young in greater numbers and more quickly than the first strain of COVID-19.
People in other countries across the globe would crawl on broken glass to have a chance at getting vaccinated. But here in Bell County we have residents who continue to scoff at the vaccine, ignoring the pleas and warnings of family and friends, not even willing to wear a mask!
To make matters worse, the chair of the Bell County Republican Party, who has no intention of getting vaccinated, was recently quoted in Texas Monthly, justifying her decision by saying, “I don’t believe anything. I don’t trust anyone or anything I hear.”
What sense does that make? No sense at all. Willful ignorance and reckless attitudes perpetuate this holding pattern of crisis and grief. This pandemic will not go away. Waiting it out does not work.
I don’t care what your politics are, and neither does the virus. It will evenhandedly kill you.
Our other local leaders, for the most part, remain silent, when they could be daily sounding the alarm and actually challenging Governor Abbott. Mayors and county judges could be petitioning him to lift the ban on mask mandates.
Why are cities in Bell County hosting winefests and art shows? Why are people choosing to attend them? If this delta variant was an actual wildfire that you could see and feel, no one would be going anywhere because wherever people gathered would become another ignition point, bursting into flames.
You can act like nothing is wrong, but if you enter a burning building unprotected or attend a function or go into a grocery store and it’s on fire, you will get burned. How can I convince you of the danger?
Hospitals can’t take more unvaccinated people. Exhausted doctors and nurses are walking away from their profession. They feel betrayed by those who won’t get vaccinated who are now infected and overwhelming the system.
The current shortages in healthcare workers means that even if we erect emergency COVID tents for all the infected patients, there won’t be health care workers to attend to the sick and dying, so what would be the point in doing so?
Out of 254 Texas counties, Bell continues to be the HIGHEST in infection rates. Only YOU — each one of you — can stop this spreading fire. Get the FREE vaccine, mask up in public places and stay home as much as possible!
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
