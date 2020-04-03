To the Editor:
On March 16, Bell County reported two cases of COVID-19, and by the time you read this, more that 50 people will be diagnosed with the virus. Judge Blackburn has Bell County under a “shelter in place” notice. But churches are still allowed to choose how they will conduct gatherings — in person or otherwise. I believe this is a critical mistake.
Let’s stop the disjointed, piecemeal approaches! We need a national lockdown and we need it now.
My brother, who lives in Seattle, said it best: “It’s not social distancing, its physical distancing that we must practice.”
Self-isolation will keep us safe, but this must not equate to a state in which we feel alone and forgotten and lonely. More than ever, we need human contact (of a virtual kind) to keep us alive. We are social beings and as such, in a time of crisis, more than ever, we need each other. For this reason, I understand the reluctance to prohibit in-person social contact.
This is so different, almost foreign, to what our human instincts tell us to do. Nevertheless, we must respond to this pandemic by doing the opposite of human instinct.
I remember when the Twin Towers were hit. I was teaching at Venable Village Elementary on For Hood. There was a knock on my classroom door. School administrators were notifying each teacher. I heard a blur of words: “Attack. New York City. Jumbo Jet deliberately crashed into Towers...”
Upon hearing the news, I had to face my young students, and force myself to resume the lesson at hand, in an effort to extend their window of safety and normalcy that would soon be breached forever.
Eventually, they would know that September 11th would never be just another day.
For many weeks, we all shared an unspoken grief with everyone around us. We all hugged total strangers. It didn’t matter if you were pumping gas, standing in line at the grocery store or waiting for the light to green in your car, in traffic.
If you looked at someone, and your eyes met, you connected. We consoled each other by touching. We leaned in, shook hands, grasped arms, or gently put a hand on another’s shoulder.
We cried together, prayed together and had long conversations with neighbors we hardly knew before that fateful day.
Our sense of safely was taken from us and early on, you could smell the fear around you. But we all came together and volunteered, gave blood and donated money.
We united as a country and no one cared about the artificial “labels” of social classification. For a brief time, we were all human beings, experiencing a universal and shared grief and together we mourned the loss of fellow Americans.
But today, we are told to stay away from everyone. In our grief, we cannot comfort or reassure each other with a kind hug or touch on the shoulder. We can’t gather in large groups to hold a fundraiser for the victims’ families or for the brave nurses and doctors on the front line, who are now becoming infected, some of whom have also died. No one is sponsoring a community BBQ to “show your support.”
There are no unity rallies or walks “to honor” those we’ve lost to COVID-19. Yet, more Americans have already died than all those from the 9-11 attack.
Something else is different about this current national crisis. I don’t smell the fear. That really concerns me. Because unless we ALL fear for our lives and our future and are serious about making the sacrifice to isolate, the only thing we share at the end of this pandemic is our own demise.
Our common experience, God forbid, will be that of ourselves, someone we know, or a beloved spouse or family member dying alone in a hospital bed, without anyone whom they know, to comfort them.
The only one standing there will be an exhausted nurse or doctor in a hazmat suit, staring with sunken eyes, feeling helpless, knowing the person laying before them is, but one of countless more, who will die that day and every day to come.
We, the People, are not powerless. We can and must stop the spread of this virus by staying home. If not, this pandemic will thrive, while the bodies pile up.
Life or death? Your choice.
But please remember this: Your choices affect my chances of survival.
That is why “Alone, but all together,” is the only way we get through this.
Irene Andrews
Texas Silver-Haired Legislator
Precinct Chair 111
Nolanville
