To the Editor:
I remember gathering at the Killeen Community Center the day after Travon Martin was murdered in Florida.
We stood in peaceful solidarity, as a community in shock. We came together to remember Travon and his family. We held hands in unity and we hugged each other in our grief.
I wanted to believe “Never again!” I wanted to believe it would make a difference.
But people of color, young black males and black men, continue to be targeted: hunted down while jogging, shot while sitting in cars, while walking down the street, while standing in their living room and sleeping in their beds.
How can this be?
We grieve over 100,000 Americans who have already died during this pandemic, as we witness our first responders and health care workers risk their lives to save our friends and loved ones and neighbors who become so sick they literally cannot breathe.
To be living this nightmare is bad enough, but now we have watched, in horror, the deliberate suffocation and cold-blooded murder of a healthy, living, caring human being! George Floyd was a loving son and brother and father.
I am a white woman and I am angry. I have sons, I have brothers. I can’t imagine a police officer killing them. I can’t imagine this because I am a white woman and my sons and brothers are white.
Every last white person in this nation should be rising up in condemnation. Not only against police violence and bad cops who kill unarmed, innocent people of color. And not only because there is little-to-no justice or consequence for these terrible acts committed by law enforcement and other white people who walk away, when they should be jailed.
Racism is what we must rise up against and condemn in all its forms. Racist attitudes and racist remarks are not just words. They kill. They lead to acts of racism. They lead to violence and death.
If you hear or see racism, condemn it, stop it! Because George Floyd is me. George Floyd is you. Put YOUR neck under that bad cop’s knee. Pin YOUR body, face down in handcuffs, on the pavement. Beg for YOUR life. Strain to say “I can’t breathe.” Feel the panic and struggle to gasp for air.
Racism kills.
This nation is on fire. We are burning to the ground. Prejudice, fed by unfounded fear and hate, creates the tinderbox.
White people: this message is for you. Decide whether you are the gasoline or the water. You must choose. There is no middle ground.
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.