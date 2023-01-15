The mischaracterization of the term "woke” by W.A. Wright Jr. and Hal Dudley in their published editorials (KDH letters, Jan. 7, 8) creates a negative and hostile perspective for those who support inclusion and racial equity. Their rhetoric is troubling and widely supported throughout our community, and it doesn’t foster the level of civility required for our community to thrive.
In Dr. Jerri Suri’s book, “Civil War by Other Means: America’s Long and Unfinished War for Democracy," he states, “As I looked back at the history that I had studied, I realized that I had underappreciated the long-standing domestic forces of destruction and exclusion. Alongside the growth and development of American democracy, the country had remained mired in unresolved debates about who should have power and who should not.”
The sentiments of their editorials align with the historical use of rhetoric to vilify those who embodied freedom principles. I imagine they would say Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is woke!
Dr. King’s work is valued, appreciated, and celebrated by many. The Martin Luther King holiday is instructive and inspirational to review the principles and conditions that informed his work. It is more than the misused quote that emphasizes the value of character and dismisses color. He understood that Truth is the foundation for beliefs, and opinions are derived from this Truth.
In Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream Speech,” he said, “that one day this nation will rise and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.”
We have a lot of work to do, and the Truth will make a difference. Diverse and divergent opinions are lovely, but different facts are not. Let’s make a transformative difference in 2023 and improve our value of civility and Truth.
