To the Editor:
I’m a concerned parent of a Killeen High School student. I just read the article about the bus drivers having cancer and having to resign or be fired.
That’s terrible. But is anyone asking the question why?
Why are they trying to fire them? Why are there so many with cancer? And about the school.
The principal Mrs. Trevino, keeps targeting the seniors for what the freshmen are doing and taking away their power hour.
This hour is very important for seniors. So that they can work on late assignments and extra curriculum.
The freshmen have been fighting a lot instead of using their time wisely. Is there anyway we can help these students get some help?
They need that time and she’s taking it away from them. But I think she’s doing it on purpose so that she doesn’t have to let the seniors leave campus for lunch.
The seniors are planning a walkout with the assist of some of the teachers to protest the unfairness.
The only reason it matters so much is they won’t pay the teachers to stay after school anymore for tutoring, that’s all supposed to happen during power hour.
How are they supposed to graduate if they can’t get the help they desperately need?
Shannon Cloud
Killeen
