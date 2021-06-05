To the Editor:
I am on the Parks and Recreation advisory board for District 4 Killeen Fort Hood Regional Trail.
It is a mile and a quarter trail that has been plagued by vandalism since its completion in 2016.
All 50 light poles are repaired but inoperable because all the wiring has been ripped from them and the lighting fixtures broken over a half a dozen times since 2016 due to people stealing and fencing copper to folks who take it — no questions asked.
Lighting by solar power is a $235K project that if approved needs protection from people smashing them with stones.
Two such light poles exist — one at the beginning and the other at the end of the trail.
More benches are needed so people can rest; and I have recommended their placement at mileage markers similar to the ones at the beginning and middle of the trail.
Posted signs are needed at all trail entrances prohibiting litter and motor vehicles —“punishable by fine” should be added. One “turn around don’t drown” and one flood gauge sign have been stolen.
Gang activity is evident as seen by the graffiti under the Watercrest bridge.
There is no parking for non-residents other than side streets whereby some resident have yelled at people for parking in front of their houses.
I walk this trail daily from end to end (to an from my house — a 3-mile trek) picking up cans and bottles. This will end after having done it for five years on July 1 when I turn 60.
The reason being is that it will then be the responsibility of the next generation to clean up after itself or others. (An action understood only when people see that the biggest problem today is not climate change, which is a symptom, but pollution of air, land, and water.)
On the upside, the Killeen Parks and Recreation department maintains the trail very well. The lawn is mowed; trash cans and dog refuse stations are stocked and emptied.
The staff is very friendly and professional and listens to good suggestions.
The trail is both handicap and stroller usable whose accessibility is only hampered by the sidewalk ramps that enter and exit on street corners on Robinette Road depositing people towards or away from oncoming traffic.
The only obstacle stopping a complete circuit for pedestrians (and those with wheeled conveyances) is a 100-meter stretch of land with no sidewalk on Robinette that is so steep it forces every person who uses that side into the street.
District 4 needs basketball courts with some parking.
This would occupy up to 10 players and is easier to maintain than soccer or baseball fields.
Possible locations include lots for sale on the corners of Robinette and Elms, or the property for sale across from Fire House 7 on Watercrest which is near a new strip mall.
All improvements would need to give attention to parking, security, lighting, and especially accessibility as the country has had 30 years to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
This last would help families with small scooters, as well as cyclists, and skaters to enjoy these parks.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
