RE: “Overcrowding at Killeen’s animal shelter a serious issue (9-18 editorial)
RE: “Overcrowding at Killeen’s animal shelter a serious issue (9-18 editorial)
“No-kill” policies may keep animal shelters’ statistics looking artificially appealing, but they endanger the public and fail animals in need.
Facilities with these policies turn animals away — leaving them on the streets, where they reproduce (creating even more animals with nowhere to go) and die painfully from starvation, diseases, and injuries.
“No-kill” shelters also warehouse animals in cages for months, years, or the rest of their lives — causing them to sink into severe depression or become aggressive.
This is happening right now in Austin, where the public shelter has stopped accepting animals after a video went viral showing hundreds of dogs caged in a garage as if they were inanimate objects — rather than feeling, sentient individuals.
This facility has a history of warehousing, transferring, and adopting out dogs with histories of biting and aggression, resulting in an employee being attacked and hospitalized and residents’ beloved animal companions being mauled to death.
Giving away vulnerable animals like free candy is not a solution, either. It puts them in danger of being abused by people who seek out “free” animals to torture and kill or being neglected, deprived of veterinary care, or abandoned as casually as they were acquired by people who obtain animals without considering the significant costs and responsibilities involved.
Animal homelessness is preventable, but no matter how many shelters we build, it will keep growing exponentially until we stop it at its root: unrestricted breeding.
The key is reducing animal births, by working to pass common sense spay/neuter laws and making low- and no-cost sterilization services available to residents’ animals. Until then, “no-kill” means “slow kill” for animals in need.
Teresa Chagrin
Animal Care and Control Issues Manager
PETA
