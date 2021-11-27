To the Editor:
The power of praise. No, I’m not talking about going to church on Sunday.
I’m referring to recognizing and appreciating the things that people do for us on a daily basis.
A realized long ago that no one is exempt from praise. They may not require it to do what they do for us, but they can’t deny how good it feels to be appreciated.
As a society, many of us are way too quick to complain when we don’t get exactly what we want, the way we want it.
We want to talk to the manager. We want our meal for free. We want this employee fired. Do you know who I am? You get the idea.
But when everything goes perfectly, do you thank that employee with a big smile on your face?
When you go to check out, do you ask to see a manager, so you can brag on the service you just got from this employee? You don’t? Why not?
Oh, because you expect it! I see. Well, your highness, let me share something with you.
If you want to be treated like royalty, you might act in a manner that befits that status.
Looking at an employee with your serious face and saying, “Hey! Where’s this at?” isn’t likely to get you far.
Approaching an associate with your smile on and saying “Good morning!” is a good start.
“Good morning, sir. How can I help you?”
“I’m looking for this item. Am I in the right area?”
“Yes, sir. It’s right over here.
“Great! Thank you!”
“You’re welcome, sir.”
No need to go any further here. This was a win-win situation.
A step above this is when I recently went to Walmart to get just one item.
I had an idea where the item might be. I found an associate in that area who took me right to what I was looking for.
Great! I then remembered a second item I’d been needing to get. Back to the associate, who took me to that item. Great.
Oh, oh. I remembered a third item. Back to the helpful associate. We had a good laugh as I was led to the last item.
Taking note of the employee’s name, I headed to the registers.
I greeted the cashier and asked to speak with a manager. I could see the expression change to “Oh, man.”
The manager came my way with the expression also saying “Oh, man.”
The mood quickly changed when I praised the associate for helping me not just once, but three times.
I shared the story with the manager and asked that she recognize the associate for his helpfulness and professional attitude.
“Absolutely.”
While it’s our prerogative to complain, I encourage everyone to look for reasons to praise and lift people’s spirits.
Any complaints can usually be handled without raising your voice, cursing or belittling anyone.
You’ll be amazed as to what most people will do for you when you treat them the way you’d like to be treated.
Happy Holidays!
Bill Paquette
Killeen
