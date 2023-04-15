Finally, after 27 months in office, the Biden administration admits it does not know how to govern. They issue a summary of the Afghanistan withdraw and use the Nuernberg Defense (they were just following the instructions of the previous leader).
They were only following the Trump administration rules. They did not have any rules themself, so between Lloyd (Robert McNamara) Austin and General Mark (William Westmoreland) Milley advising (and maybe the Rabbit that led him around the 2022 Easter Egg Hunt at the White House) and since they could do nothing because their hands were tied (not like at the border, the wall, the remain in Mexico policies, energy independence, and respect) by the Trump administration.
They followed the Vietnam exit policy of their predecessors, pulled out leaving everything we had spent years to encourage. Women’s education, no military death for 18 months and all that equipment. It was all Trump’s fault.
The same as it was Bush’s fault when President Obama was in office.
I for one am glad that the presidential looking, Corvette driving, garage vault securing, hair sniffing, millionaire president finally admits he it not a leader and has gathered those around him so that he towers over them mentally and in greed, intelligence and incompetence.
I would like to say good luck to Taiwan. With the present administration, that feel words are greater than actions and have demonstrated that since they have been in power, I would not believe a promise they make.
While it is true they don't know how to govern, I say it is more than that. The Democrat party is vehemently anti American. they despise this country and the principles upon which it founded, They seek to destroy this country to create a Marxist state.
You are 100% correct. This administration is a sham. The problem is just like in Chicago they just elected an even more progressive mayor cause the are led by the nse by the democrats. Well someone said elections have consequences and they will see it over the next years again. People need to wake up and see whats happening. I bet Taiwan is scared knowing biden is weak, we are losing our allies around the world.
