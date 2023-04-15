To the Editor:

Finally, after 27 months in office, the Biden administration admits it does not know how to govern. They issue a summary of the Afghanistan withdraw and use the Nuernberg Defense (they were just following the instructions of the previous leader).

don76550

While it is true they don't know how to govern, I say it is more than that. The Democrat party is vehemently anti American. they despise this country and the principles upon which it founded, They seek to destroy this country to create a Marxist state.

RetiredSGM06

You are 100% correct. This administration is a sham. The problem is just like in Chicago they just elected an even more progressive mayor cause the are led by the nse by the democrats. Well someone said elections have consequences and they will see it over the next years again. People need to wake up and see whats happening. I bet Taiwan is scared knowing biden is weak, we are losing our allies around the world.

