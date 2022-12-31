To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I agree 100% with the Victor Hansen editorial on Dec. 25.
Our universities are now nothing more that useless indoctrination centers for extremist idiots. They are learning that men can get pregnant, there are a multitude of genders, Marxism is the ideal form of government.
Other than that, they know nothing. Some businesses are thinking about starting their own employment exams. I encourage that.
They should also identify several schools that they should not hire anyone from for any reason.
Those educated imbeciles can take their extremely expensive, useless degrees to McDonalds and flip hamburgers for a career.
Donald Baker
Killeen
