To the Editor:
I attended the recent marijuana forum at the city’s senior center.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I attended the recent marijuana forum at the city’s senior center.
While I was pretty sure that my conservative stance on marijuana wasn’t going to change, I did want to hear from both sides.
The panelists for both sides did a good job of presenting their arguments, either for or against Proposition A, in a professional manner.
The same cannot be said for those in attendance.
Numerous times, the panelists, while in the middle of answering a question, were drowned out by many audience members yelling at the same time.
But after two hours, I think most of the questions the audience asked of the “yes” or “no” panels were answered.
Former mayor, and current City Council member, Jose Segarra, who represented the “no” panel, shared with the audience an excellent reason to vote “no” to Proposition A.
Just because a person is pulled over and found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana is not a guarantee of being arrested.
The police have discretion in such matters, but they’re not obligated to give you a break.
We all realize that their time could be better spent elsewhere.
Should you get pulled over and know that you’ve screwed up, being completely honest and polite will probably go a long way in keeping you out of jail.
As Councilman Segarra stated, “What is in place now is a tool that the police use to get the big fish off the streets.”
Jose provided statistics showing how many hundreds of dangerous criminals have been caught because the police have use of this tool.
If you fear being arrested for marijuana possession, may I suggest the following: Quit smoking the stuff. Keep all weed and paraphernalia at home. Drive sensibly.
Vote “no” on Proposition A. I want our police officers to have every advantage.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.