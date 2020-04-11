To the Editor:
Social distancing, working from home and avoiding physical contact are great ways to help limit the spread of COVID-19. But for a correctional officer like me, keeping our community safe means I can’t be isolated.
While we don’t believe any of our 1,300 inmates or 600 staff members have been infected yet, we can’t take chances. If the virus makes it into our facility, it can and will spread fast.
We need a greater federal investment in public services, and we need it now. Congress must fund state and local governments to ensure robust public services. How are we going keep up our supply of gloves, masks and cleaning products, maintain our staffing levels and ensure we can keep ourselves and the inmates safe without the resources we need?
Those of us who chose public service know we need to step up in a crisis, even if we do so out of the spotlight. But we cannot do this alone. We need Congress to act now to make sure people in public service can help our communities weather this crisis.
Tanisha Woods
Killeen
