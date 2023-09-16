To the Editor:
New-build landscapes should require a large portion of the yard to be xeriscaped. Typical irrigated lawns require approximately 44 gallons of water per square foot.
Xeriscaping is a landscaping practice that focuses on using native, drought-resistant plants and efficient irrigation techniques to conserve water. Here are the benefits of xeriscaping for the Central Texas environment and homeowners:
Water Conservation: Central Texas often faces water scarcity and drought conditions. Xeriscaping reduces water consumption significantly compared to traditional landscaping, helping conserve this precious resource.
Lower Water Bills: Homeowners can enjoy reduced water bills because xeriscaped gardens require less irrigation, ultimately saving money over time.
Environmental Benefits: Xeriscaping promotes biodiversity by using native plants, which support local wildlife and pollinators. It also reduces the need for harmful chemical fertilizers and pesticides.
Low Maintenance: Xeriscaped landscapes typically require less maintenance, as native plants are adapted to the local climate and require less pruning and care.
Increased Property Value: Well-designed xeriscaping can enhance curb appeal and increase property value, making it an attractive option for homeowners.
Drought resistance: Xeriscaped gardens are better equipped to withstand drought conditions, ensuring that your landscape remains attractive even during dry spells with minimal water needs.
Sustainability: Xeriscaping aligns with sustainable landscaping practices, reducing the environmental impact of landscaping activities.
Overall, xeriscaping in Central Texas region benefits both the environment and homeowners by conserving water, lowering costs, supporting local ecosystems, and creating attractive, low-maintenance landscapes.
The city councils should require homeowners and businesses alike to take this measure.
Ben Gillilan
Nolanville
