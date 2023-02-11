To the Editor:

Sunday the 5th of February, I again read an opinion about our statue on the northwest corner of our county courthouse square. Some wrongly call it a Confederate statue. The statue was not built or erected during the Confederacy. It does honor those who fought in that war of independence, but nowhere does it honor the causes of the Confederacy.

