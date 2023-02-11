Sunday the 5th of February, I again read an opinion about our statue on the northwest corner of our county courthouse square. Some wrongly call it a Confederate statue. The statue was not built or erected during the Confederacy. It does honor those who fought in that war of independence, but nowhere does it honor the causes of the Confederacy.
Some have said that those who fought for the losing side were traitors, but if so, why was there never a trial for those supposedly traitorous citizens? The most well known Confederate celebrities were denied their rights as a citizen, but overall, those who soldiered for the Southern cause were left alone, probably because it would be hard to convict them on the basis of actual law, since there was nothing in our Constitution that forbid leaving the union of states.
Now my two big gripes: Public opinions are supposedly limited to 300 words or less, but opinions have gone over that and they were either someone praising one of our illustrious city or county leaders. In other words, puff pieces for those leaders or their families. The other times they were about the cause célèbre of our leftist friends, the removal of the memorial to those who fought and died in that bloodletting for Southern Independence.
As I’ve said before, I’m a Texan by inclination. I’ve lived in Bell County most of my adult life, 48 years. As a youth in the North I saw monuments to the northern dead during the Civil War. To me it was only natural that southern cities, and especially County Courthouses would also have statues recognizing their dead during our great bloodletting. One point I would like to make about the hate piece on the statue: There are those who accept it as nothing uncommon or racist, as if a statue/inanimate object could be racist.
By the way, I’ve read over the words on the memorial a number of times and I’ve seen nothing honoring slavery, hate or the KKK, but perhaps my eyesight isn’t as good at reading between the lines as some of you.
