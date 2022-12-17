To the Editor:
Marijuana: The law is the law?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Marijuana: The law is the law?
Is it reasonable for a state that does not fully enforce federal marijuana law to have an expectation that its municipalities must fully enforce federal marijuana law? Federal law provides that possessing marijuana with THC content of less than 0.3% is legal.
In Texas, possessing marijuana for certain medical purposes having THC content of less than 1.0% is legal. So Texas law violates federal law, by 300%.
The Texas Legislature passed another law requiring all municipalities to fully enforce all federal marijuana laws. So, municipalities abiding by the state law are in violation of the federal law. The law is the law, or is it?
Harvey Ginsburg
San Marcos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.