To the Editor:
You published my previous letter where I thought we could not stay the course of sanctions and higher gas prices. But what is the long haul at this point? Putin will not stop regardless of the consequences, until he totally occupies Ukraine. Ukraine will not win the war with Russia. There will be more atrocities, deportations to nowhere and puppet governments. The nationalism he inspires is dangerous and greedy.
Russia’s economy has to collapse with rebellion in the streets and at higher levels. This will take at least a year to develop and Putin will become more desperate. Putin thinks he will become self-sufficient as the sanctions continue. He thinks his oil is so precious that he can withstand sanctions. After the daily drama of the Ukrainian war dies down, the West will gradually move on. The West will have to have something like the Marshall Plan to supply Europe with oil and gas to make up for the loss of Russian fuel.
The only successful end game is that Putin is removed from power. True success will mean Russians are going to want to join the Economic Union and be a player, not a spoiler, on the world stage. China took the economic stability route to power whereas, Putin took the spoiler route to disrupt and weaken democracies. He already announced his desire to control or dominate all the countries formerly part of the Soviet Union. Ukraine will be the sacrificial lamb allowing democracies to unite against totalitarian regimes. Russia and China are betting they can’t stay united.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.