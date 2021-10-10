To the Editor:
I sent the following letter to all seven Trustees and to Dr. John Craft about KISD’s policy of excluding KDH from certain press materials:
All,
I am formally requesting that you put the KISD “policy” of not sharing feature articles with the Killeen Daily Herald on the agenda for October 12’s meeting. This “policy” is a violation to the intent of the First Amendment, the textbook definition of the wrong public relations response to bad media and continued enforcement of this “policy” hurts KISD.
There’s a great line in the movie “The American President” where Michael Douglas’ character, President Andrew Shepherd, is talking to the media about free speech.
He says. “America isn’t easy. America is advanced citizenship. You’ve gotta want it bad, ’cause it’s gonna put up a fight. It’s gonna say, “You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who’s standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours.”
KISD’s current policy of barring KDH for some perceived technical ethical violation is contrary this very American ideal of free speech and freedom of the press.
The current policy is also the textbook definition of the wrong response by an organization to bad press coverage.
Public relations professors teach us in college that banning media is never the right answer. Government needs the media as much as the media needs government.
By banning KDH, KISD has made KDH the victim and itself to look uncaring, petty and vindictive. The story is no longer about the perceived ethical violation by KDH. The story is now about KISD, the bully.
Finally, continuation of this erroneous and potentially illegal policy only hurts KISD. This policy publicly states that KISD is discriminating against one media outlet when it comes to press coverage. That can’t be good from a legal standpoint.
The irony here that Dr. Craft once teased me in his office about “no one wanting to go to ethics jail” when I questioned the legality of moving strategic facility funds into the bond package (after the fact) to upgrade the stadium at high school number 6.
Yet that’s exactly what he and Ms. Maya have done to KDH. They have put KDH in “ethics jail”.
Please put this item on the agenda so as trustees you can reverse this policy and show everyone that America is advanced citizenship.
Thank you for your time.
Stan Golaboff
Harker Heights
