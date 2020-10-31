To the Editor:
Why is it anyone with common sense wear seat belts to save their lives and others when they are in cars yet they will not wear a mask to save the same people and themselves?
It just makes no sense.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Why is it anyone with common sense wear seat belts to save their lives and others when they are in cars yet they will not wear a mask to save the same people and themselves?
It just makes no sense.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.