To the Editor:
We are all in this together. People are social distancing, doing without their activities, etc.
And yet, when we see the COVID-19 updates, all the people on the dais are standing right next to each other.
Does it seem odd to anyone else that they do this instead of following the rules imposed on the rest of us?
Leah Walker
Killeen
