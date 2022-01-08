To the Editor:
So, Gov. Abbott is asking for federal help for COVID testing and treatment but refuses to do anything in his power to protect Texans because he’s afraid of the political fallout?
And, Texas pediatric hospitalizations for COVID have tripled in the last two weeks? Texas has the highest rate of kids hospitalized for COVID?
Abbott’s crying for federal money but refuses to do anything himself?
And this after the state just spent millions to look for nonexistent voting problems just to make Donald Trump happy and to justify making it more difficult for Texans to vote?
What is wrong with the GOP? Y’all didn’t used to be this way. Now you refuse to do anything to help Texans, beg for federal help because of your failures, don’t care if children die or have long-term health issues, waste money for your political benefit, and take voting rights away.
Mr. Lincoln would like you to quit calling yourselves the “party of Lincoln,” and Eisenhower is rolling over in his grave.
Gotta admit, though. Killing off your own voters is a bizarre strategy for a party that only cares about staying in power.
Janice Holladay
Killeen
(1) comment
Nothing says I am a braindead sheep like this "opinion" piece. So this person doesn't do any research just repeats what she is told by her media and government overlords.
