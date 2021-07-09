To the Editor:
I’m puzzled why there is an ordinance prohibiting fireworks within Killeen — one that the Killeen Police Department is not enforcing very well.
I sat here after 1 a.m. and listened to the continuing fireworks that had the dog under the couch, and the son-in-law in his room with headphones on since he and I both suffer from PTSD.
Having called Killeen Police Department several times, I am wondering if this is why we are having trouble solving crimes, robberies and other criminal activities.
It seems if the police are not right there to see the activity, then they are clueless.
They sure can’t seem to see the fireworks set off here in the north side of Killeen.
Kinda makes you wonder.
Harold DeGarmo
Killeen
