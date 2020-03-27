To the Editor:
Well, the president says we will all be at church on Easter Sunday — one big group unafraid of the virus.
It boggles my mind how he comes up with these ideas. Does he think that his followers will drop their masks and come out in groups?
Does he not realize that this is a serious problem and can’t be wished away or legislated?
What is going on?
John Sammis
Killeen
