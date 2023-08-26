Reader asserts city council getting prompts via phone during meeting
To the Editor:
Transparency. That word is being thrown around a lot lately. As Generation Z has worn out the word “literally” — so has the Killeen City Council with “transparency”.
What I, and several others would like to know is: Who exactly is running our town? If the question seems strange, let me enlighten you.
For a very long time now, when Council is in session, the observant citizen has noticed that many members sitting on the dais are using their personal phones. Sending and receiving text messages — especially during citizen comment or petition. It is so blatant, they aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.
Especially during citizen comment / petition, we have noticed a few persons in the gallery give visual cues to members on the dais and then send messages.
Still not catching on? Council is being fed answers, being told what to say by others. So if they need remote instruction, why are they there? Let us talk to / debate with whomever, wherever their marching orders are coming from.
Let’s cut out the middle men / women. If you’re not prepared to debate or engage with citizens and think on your feet, why are YOU there on the dais? Come prepared or not at all.
That this happens with their personal phones is problematic. Of course after the kabuki dance with an open records request, there will be nothing on their official phones and devices.
So how do we get the information that is clearly being relayed via their personal devices? Good chance that in true Killeen style, every excuse they can come up with will render that futile.
If a council member has a sick child at home or family member in the hospital, etc., sure ... keep an eye on your phone. Certainly won’t be the case EVERY meeting, though.
So, in the interest of transparency, council should be required to turn in their phones (unless pending emergency) to the City Secretary or in a little clear plastic box on the edge of the dais so it isn’t in their hands.
Another level of transparency: When someone is at the podium, have a split screen so the folks at home watching can see the Council at the same time. See their deportment, who / what they are actually looking at.
This will help curb their phones from becoming teleprompters without notice as well. The 3 x 3 tile opening was groundbreaking for “The Brady Bunch” in 1969, so don’t tell me that it is too technical for the City in today’s day and age.
As for me, I was born ugly — not stupid. Either put down the phones while on the dais or put me in touch with whomever is pulling your strings and feeding you answers. At least that way, it would be a more honest exchange.
In the off chance that several of us are wrong, the council constantly on their phones while in session — it’s just plain rude and unprofessional. They harp on “rules of decorum” and will berate the citizens about it, only to ignore it themselves, on our time.
Michael D. Fornino
Killeen
