To the Editor:

Both city councils (Killeen and Harker Heights), presented with proposed ordinances in conflict with Texas law — and thus the Texas Constitution which prevents the passing of ordinances in conflict with Texas general law — took the easy path to “send it to the voters” instead of taking the lawful path in laying aside the proposed ordinances.

