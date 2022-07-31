Both city councils (Killeen and Harker Heights), presented with proposed ordinances in conflict with Texas law — and thus the Texas Constitution which prevents the passing of ordinances in conflict with Texas general law — took the easy path to “send it to the voters” instead of taking the lawful path in laying aside the proposed ordinances.
Voters across Killeen and Harker Heights should remember that any political candidate who proposes an ordinance that doesn’t follow Texas law will be the elected official who ignores law when it’s there to protect you.
Whether this is a political charade to get out the vote, or a sincere effort (but Mr. Louis Minor’s quote about “sending it to the voters” even as he led the petition drive makes it appear more politically helpful than genuinely sought), citizens might recognize that the political opportunists are shaking the wrong tree. They should seek the change in Texas law instead of having us locally ignore law.
I wished my Harker Heights Council would have dismissed this. The Texas Constitution states that the charter it grants to cities to operate likewise prohibits any “ordinance passed under said charter shall contain any provision inconsistent with the Constitution of the State, or of the general laws enacted by the Legislature of this State.”
But our city attorney must have given the easiest path and said, “the city charter says pass or send to voters.” The city should release his written opinion on this.
I hope my council recognizes that if voters approve, it will have poked Texas legislators right in the eye. That won’t make it easy for our local Reps who are asking their legislator peers to fill the $3M+ gap of the 100% DV exemption.
No, it’s easier to take the least resistance path (“send it to the voters”) just as it will be easier to add extra property taxes to taxpayers.
Editor’s note: According to Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell, on advice from the city attorney, the council was obligated by state law to follow the law set out by the city charter and Texas Constitution regarding the petition process. As such, after rejecting the proposed ordinance, the council was required to forward it to the voters for consideration. If and when the voters approve the ordinance, the council could take action to amend or rescind it.
