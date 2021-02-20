To the Editor:
Oncor is lying to everyone. We have been living at my in-laws the last four days on Carolyn Drive. Not a single power outage — not one.
But in the poorer neighborhood of Captain Drive, where many soldiers and their families live, power has been out for four days straight. There are no rolling blackouts.
The rich get power while the poor suffer. Oncor should be held criminally liable for this. It’s utterly disgusting.
Michael Jenkins
Killeen
Not credible.
