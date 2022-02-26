To the Editor:
I ask my fellow Texans to NOT consider themselves removed and separate from the citizens of Ukraine as having no bearing or connection to the United States.
I was shocked in the previous presidential term of office, from 2016 to 2020, that my president could meet with another world leader (Vladimir Putin) with no one else in the room to record or report the discussion, as completely unheard of in a transparent democracy —which I thought was that of my country.
The Helsinki Meet may have been the forging of an alliance between former President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Putin, which would pledge further backing for various Republican Party operatives, and was publicly verfified in campaign contributions to some, including U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, as named in trying to remove the American ambassador to Ukraine with a $20K contribution.
Also, Sen. Ron Johnson, head of the Homeland Security Committee, has become a Russian tool of disinformation, as noted by the FBI.
The National Rifle Association has been a back-and-forth partner with Russia.
Observe also, campaign money flowing to Republican Donald Trump, ending with the indictment and prosecution of Paul Manafort for money laundering and funneling of foreign funds to Trump coming from Russia / Ukraine.
Let’s not forget the phone conversation from 2019 where Trump essentially blackmails President Zelensky into trading dirt on Joe Biden for U.S. supply of defense weapons to Ukraine and therefore denying a protection from Russian aggression.
Beyond the Republican abandonment backing democracy to the Ukrainian people .... is the personal connection I have to the country of Ukraine some 6,000 miles away from me.
In 2010-11, after the loss of my son, I restarted my broken heart by sponsoring two beautiful high school girls as foreign exchange students whom I volunteered to host here in the U.S.
One was from Spain and one was from Ukraine.
The bond that we created will never be broken or forgotten.
The continent of Europe is the home of my girls, and it is being threatened and bombed to be taken over by a madman oligarch who stops at nothing.
Every campaign ad that boasts of being Trump-endorsed reminds Texas voters that they will be voting for a dictator.
Trump has recently declared Putin to be a “genius” and with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chiming in that he admires Putin.
Is this the kind of candidate / official that you want to be your choice in America?
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
(2) comments
I didn’t hear the left screaming “Freedom for Canada” when the citizens were getting beaten in the street by their own government just a week or two ago.
You liberals are such dumb hypocrites that believes everything the lamestream media tells you to believe. DO SOME ACTUAL FRICKEN RESEARCH and learn something besides what your tv tells you to believe.
The same people clamoring for Ukraine’s sovereignty are the same people that refuse to protect our own southern border. Let that sink in.
The simple fact that you were fooled and conned does not make you an idiot.
What makes you an idiot is when you BLATANTLY REFUSE to look at the truth and make the conscious decision to believe the lies.
Anyone with half an ounce of common sense knows that this Russia/Ukraine conflict is an attempt to cover something up.
We are buying oil from Russia while simultaneously sending aid to Ukraine... literally funding both sides.
The people that voted for feeble minded Joe illegitimate Biden should go down with him too.
