To the Editor:
Our long national nightmare involving Donald J. Trump goes on and on, with no end in sight.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Our long national nightmare involving Donald J. Trump goes on and on, with no end in sight.
When Gerald Ford became president after the Watergate scandal forced Richard Nixon to resign, Ford said, “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.”
If only we could say that about our current nightmare, or at least be able to say the end is nigh.
But we can’t. The indicted former president faces long and arduous court proceedings.
They will be long and arduous for us as a nation as well.
Much more unsettling is the fact that most Republicans still believe Trump’s lies about the 2020 election — including his big whopper about winning the election.
Trump will probably be the GOP’s 2024 nominee for president, and if that happens, he could win the 2024 election!
A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found Joe Biden and Trump would tie in a hypothetical election race.
Yikes!
If Trump does win the 2024 election, he could get his attorney general to dismiss his charges, or if that doesn’t work for some reason, he could just pardon himself!
Heads might even roll! Not literally, of course, but Trump said in an online post he is “coming after” anyone who goes after him.
Alas, our long national nightmare is likely a long way from being over.
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
(1) comment
The only nightmare I see is that incompetent Marxist imbecile in the
White House. For all his faults, Trump's policy decisions was excellent
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.