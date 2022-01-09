To the Editor:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Unfortunately, our current leaders have strayed to secondary, though important, issues. General welfare and the blessings of liberty are only guaranteed if we have a secure country. We cannot have that without secure borders and a military that can stop any kind of aggression towards our country.
China is working at becoming not only strong militarily but to have the most powerful armed forces and advanced weaponry in the world. Russia, already with formidable forces and weaponry, in cooperation with China, could change the world in a most dramatic, fearful way.
So what is our country doing? Minimizing our military and defense research in favor of social programs. True, social changes are important, but the security of our country must be our government’s top priority. Today, it is not!
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
