To the Editor:
By and large in my interactions with the Killeen Police Department, things have been pretty cool. Actually, I’ve never been arrested by them, as opposed to my other interactions around the Lone Star State.
There was a time that I could get arrested for talking back. I’m not kidding. Once in Copperas Cove, Officer Barbie told me if I said one more word that I was going to jail, to which I bent over, got into her face, and said, “One more word!”
Bada Bing Bada Boom! I never guessed that she was that strong.
Meet a young man who just enrolled in the University of Whas-A-Matter-U! The first law you learn about cops is that you don’t interfere with anything they happen to be doing at the time. Traffic stop, handcuffing someone, or munching a donut!
John Q. Citizen in Killeen appointed himself to be the nightly news. Now, if he’d have just backed off and kept his mouth shut, he might have walked away with a sparsely viewed video, but NO! He employed the tried and proved measures to guarantee him a peanut butter sandwich in the morning.
Good Job, Citizen X!
Wilbur Witt
Killeen
