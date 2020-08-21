To the Editor:
Will someone please explain to ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and the rest of the mainstream media the difference between absentee and mail-in voting (they already know, but choose to mislead).
President Trump votes absentee via USPS; however, they insist on reporting that he votes by mail-in.
This is technically true, but morally reprehensible.
C.M. Dill
Harker Heights
(1) comment
You are very correct, sadly the truth will be hidden and any one that speaks out will be lable a racist by Killeen TX City Council memebrs!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.