To the Editor:
In the Saturday, Aug. 29 KDH at the bottom of page A5, “Belton police identify shooting victim as juvenile suspect faces homicide charge”. Both the deceased victim and the incarcerated shooter are 16 years old. A tragedy for two families that may never heal.
The KDH article does not mention how the suspect obtained the weapon he used. However, a 16-year old cannot legally purchase a firearm as a juvenile. It follows that the shooter obtained the firearm by some other means.
According to Texas Penal Code §46.13, “a person commits an offense if a child gains access to a readily dischargeable firearm because the person with criminal negligence: Failed to secure the firearm or… left the firearm in a place where the person knew or should have known the child would have access to the firearm.”
There is really another issue in this case that should be addressed by the Bell County Attorney’s Office — who is responsible for allowing the juvenile shooter access to a firearm? More importantly, could this tragic shooting have been prevented if the weapon had been secured properly as required by TPC 46.13?
In all the gun crime stories involving juveniles, from mistakenly bringing a gun to school for show & tell all the way to murder, I have never seen a follow-up story of the person who allowed a juvenile access to a firearm being punished! Have you? Keeping a readily dischargeable firearms out of the hands of our unsupervised children is one gun-control measure I agree with.
Paraphrasing the TPC: Making a firearm accessible to a child is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by up to $500 fine. It is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine, if the child discharges a firearm and causes death or serious bodily injury to himself or another person.
My understanding is that a Class A misdemeanor may be enhanced to a felony depending on the circumstances of the case. In my mind, the adult who failed to secure the weapon used in this shooting of a juvenile victim by a juvenile suspect should be punished more severely than a year in jail and a $4,000 fine!
Please secure your firearms! This tragedy may have been prevented with a five-dollar trigger lock.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
