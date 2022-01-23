To the Editor:
Some people need to slow their roll when it comes to critizing their political opponents. Actually, we should stop thinking of people as opponents. One thing most of us have in common is a healthy skepticism of career politicians. Another thing most of us have in common is a genuine desire to see themselves, their families, friends, acquaintances and people in general to be free from suffering whether it is physical pain, mental anguish, hunger or whatever. People who don’t share these prevalent common goals are outliers. The fringes. Of both the extreme left and extreme right of generally accepted American society and culture. We should not be focusing on them or their positions.
Our system of government is founded on millennia of studying political and governing systems, what has worked and what hasn’t. It prioritized individual liberty and the rights of individuals. Not at the “expense” of others. History has proven over and over that people are best served when large, distant, overreaching governments do the least. Not when they do the most. When they do the most, that’s when things go downhill.
People should be more focused on maintaining their individual liberty, ensuring our laws are just and evenly applied.
I think one thing reasonable people can assume is that not all people are the same. So we can’t expect everybody to turn out the same when exposed to the same opportunities. We can only provide the same opportunities.
People are not served well when a political figure becomes whom they support. It should be governing platforms and principles that guide your discussions. Every reasonable person wants to protect the environment. But left and right have different ideas on how to go about it. Let’s not get into name calling. Let’s debate the best way all things considered to move forward.
Sam Oliver
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.